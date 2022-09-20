Asian shares edge upwards after late Wall Street rebound

Investors turn attention to expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike
Tuesday, September 20 2022
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
Oil major ramps up production faster than expected in South American country
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
The earthquake hits western Mexico on the anniversary of two previous quakes
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
In this extract from 'Patrice Motsepe: An Appetite for Disruption', Janet Smith tells the 'real' story of how Motsepe started in mining and the origins of his wealth
Hong Kong — Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday after a rebound in the final hour of New York trading as investors turned attention to an expected hefty Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to tackle inflation.
Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the US central bank are driving market sentiment as traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate environment.
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7% while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis rose 0.11%
Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.38% and Australian shares climbed 1.1%.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.54% higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened up 0.92%.
On Monday, Wall Street’s main indices closed higher after see-sawing during the session as investors wait to see how aggressively the Fed will hike interest rate hikes at this week’s policy meeting.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rebounded after logging their worst weekly percentage drop since June, as markets were fully priced for a rise in interest rates of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed’s September 20-21 policy meeting.
Markets are priced for rates to climb as high as 4.5% by early 2023, compared with the Fed’s current 2.25%-2.5% policy rate range. That is high enough to take a bite from growth, and is holding down bond yields at the longer end of the curve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.64%, the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the Nasdaq added 0.76%.
Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes remained high at 3.4846%, after hitting 3.518% on Monday, its highest level since April 2011.
The two-year yield, a barometer of future inflation expectations, touched 3.9528% after climbing to a fresh almost 15-year high of 3.970%.
It is not just in the US that interest rate rises are expected. Most of the central banks meeting this week — from Switzerland to SA — are expected to hike, with markets split on whether the Bank of England will move by 50 or 75 basis points.
China’s central bank went its own way though, cutting on Monday a repo rate by 10 basis points to support its ailing economy. The other exception is the Bank of Japan, also due to meet this week and which has shown no sign of abandoning its ultra-easy yield curve policy despite a drastic slide in the yen.
The higher yields helped strengthen the dollar and made gold less attractive.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was 0.0373% stronger at 109.58. Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1,675.63 an ounce.
Oil prices also dropped, pressurised by the stronger dollar and the subdued outlook for global economic growth. US crude dipped 0.17% to $85.58 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $91.9 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares edge upwards after late Wall Street rebound
Hong Kong — Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday after a rebound in the final hour of New York trading as investors turned attention to an expected hefty Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to tackle inflation.
Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the US central bank are driving market sentiment as traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate environment.
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7% while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis rose 0.11%
Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.38% and Australian shares climbed 1.1%.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.54% higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened up 0.92%.
On Monday, Wall Street’s main indices closed higher after see-sawing during the session as investors wait to see how aggressively the Fed will hike interest rate hikes at this week’s policy meeting.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rebounded after logging their worst weekly percentage drop since June, as markets were fully priced for a rise in interest rates of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed’s September 20-21 policy meeting.
Markets are priced for rates to climb as high as 4.5% by early 2023, compared with the Fed’s current 2.25%-2.5% policy rate range. That is high enough to take a bite from growth, and is holding down bond yields at the longer end of the curve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.64%, the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the Nasdaq added 0.76%.
Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes remained high at 3.4846%, after hitting 3.518% on Monday, its highest level since April 2011.
The two-year yield, a barometer of future inflation expectations, touched 3.9528% after climbing to a fresh almost 15-year high of 3.970%.
It is not just in the US that interest rate rises are expected. Most of the central banks meeting this week — from Switzerland to SA — are expected to hike, with markets split on whether the Bank of England will move by 50 or 75 basis points.
China’s central bank went its own way though, cutting on Monday a repo rate by 10 basis points to support its ailing economy. The other exception is the Bank of Japan, also due to meet this week and which has shown no sign of abandoning its ultra-easy yield curve policy despite a drastic slide in the yen.
The higher yields helped strengthen the dollar and made gold less attractive.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was 0.0373% stronger at 109.58. Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1,675.63 an ounce.
Oil prices also dropped, pressurised by the stronger dollar and the subdued outlook for global economic growth. US crude dipped 0.17% to $85.58 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $91.9 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.