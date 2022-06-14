×

Economy

PODCAST | The impact of the commodities sector on portfolio positioning​

Vaughan Henkel, head of equity research at PSG Wealth, shares his macroeconomic views

14 June 2022 - 09:44
What should investors keep in mind when choosing commodity stocks both locally and offshore? Vaughan Henkel, head of equity research at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this podcast. Picture: 123RF/Butsaya
The unrest in Ukraine and subsequent Russian sanctions have plagued investors with uncertainty, leading to global indices taking a knock in the first quarter of 2022. However, commodity-heavy markets such as SA did not share in the same pain.

Vaughan Henkel, head of Equity Research at PSG Wealth. Picture: Supplied/PSG Wealth
In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, Vaughan Henkel, head of equity research at PSG Wealth, shares his macroeconomic views focusing on the commodities sector, and how commodities affect and inform portfolio positioning. 

Henkel explains why high commodity prices are good news for "SA Inc", as well as what investors keep in mind when choosing commodity stocks, both locally and offshore.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

