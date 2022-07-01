PODCAST | A turning tide in the markets: What investors can learn

A shift is taking place in markets. A low interest rate, high growth environment has been the general experience for most investors in the past decade. But this is all about to change.

As with all things in life, markets also go through cycles. And the shift PSG Wealth has predicted is now becoming clear. Investors need to prepare themselves for the material shifts expected to take place over the next decade.

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views on why quality business always makes for good investments.

Pask explains the market behaviour over the past decade, the major changes investors need to be aware of, and how it affects investment prospects.

