Markets

Global stocks slip after Russia switches off gas tap to Europe

Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on

31 August 2022 - 11:23 Huw Jones
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

London — Stocks eased on Wednesday after Russia switched off a key gas tap to Europe, compounding the fear of recession just as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic prepare to raise borrowing costs again in September.

Oil added to Tuesday’s hefty losses, while the dollar was helped by stronger-than-expected US jobs data underpinning the expectation of a hefty interest rate rise in September.

The MSCI all country stock index was flat on the day and down 18.5% for the year. The Stoxx share index of 600 companies eased 0.25%, leaving it down about 14% for the year after rate hikes and war in Ukraine took their toll.

Economic news remained grim, with overnight data showing that economic activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, extended its decline this month after new Covid-19 infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and struggles in the property sector.

Headline eurozone inflation for August is expected to show an acceleration to 9% year on year in data due at 9am GMT.

Russia halted gas supplies via a main pipeline to Europe on Wednesday for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on, adding to worry of energy rationing during coming winter months in some of the region’s richest countries.

The energy crunch has already created a painful cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses, and forced governments to spend billions to ease the burden.

German bond yields were set to end-August with their biggest monthly surge in more than 30 years as investors hunker down for a period of higher inflation and interest rates.

Markets are betting that the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will both raise their key borrowing costs by 50 or 75 basis points when they meet in September.

Jamie Niven, a senior bond fund manager at Candriam, said rate hikes expected for this year have been largely priced into markets, especially in the US.

Investors have begun pricing out previously expected rate cuts in 2023 after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hard-hitting speech last week.

“I think there is more pain to come in credit markets and in equity markets before we see a brighter outlook. I don’t think central banks are going to be in a state where they can cut to kind of soften the blow of recession,” Niven said.

While there may be occasional quick flips or dramatic rallies back into riskier assets like stocks at times, they will ultimately be lower towards the end of the year, Niven said.

US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday could make the case for a big rate hike, analysts said.

US e-mini equity futures pointed to a 0.2% rise for the S&P 500 after its 1.1% slide on Tuesday.

Crude extends losses

In Asia overnight, Japan’s Nikkei sagged 0.4% and Chinese blue chips were little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.16%, recovering from steep early declines.

The two-year US treasury yield, which is relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook, hit a 15-year high at 3.497% overnight, but eased back to 3.4602%.

The 10-year treasury yield, which hit a two-month high of 3.153% on Tuesday, stood at 3.1025%.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was up 0.12% at 108.89, after starting the week by marking a two-decade high at 109.48.

Gold was slightly weaker at $1,720/oz, hovering near a one-month low of $1,719.56 set on Monday.

Crude oil fell further after declines of more than $5 overnight, but drew support after industry data showed US fuel stocks fell more than expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.37% at $91.27 a barrel, after sliding $5.37 in the previous session driven by recession fears.

Brent crude futures for October fell 0.35% to $98.93 a barrel after falling $5.78 on Tuesday.

Reuters

Gold set for fifth drop on hawkish Fed’s aggressive policy stance

The US Federal Reserve's focus on reining in inflation is contributing to gold weakness and US dollar strength
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil recovers on firm US demand, weaker dollar

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 90c to $92.54 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October climbed 70c to $100.01 a barrel
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian markets extend global sell-off on Fed’s aggressive stance

Tight labour conditions have defied the Fed’s tightening efforts so far and bolstered the case to do more
Markets
4 hours ago

Global shares rebound a bit as markets await inflation news

The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Markets
1 day ago
