×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold price dips as dollar strengthens

Elevated US interest rates also weigh on appeal of bullion

30 August 2022 - 07:53 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while prospects of elevated US interest rates for a longer period also weighed on the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,734.59 an ounce by 4am GMT, having hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 in the previous session. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,747.60.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, after easing off a two-decade peak hit on Monday. Gold will continue to be driven by sentiment in the dollar in the short term, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“The market’s in a wait-and-see mode to see how the economic data plays out and if it starts to get bad in the US I think that’s going to encourage the gold bulls to come back into the fray again,” Innes said.

At the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank struck a hawkish note, pledging all efforts to tame stubbornly high inflation even if growth takes a hit.

While gold is considered a safe bet during economic uncertainty, interest-rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion. Markets are now largely pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.4% to 980.61 tonnes on Monday. Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,742 an ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into a $1,748-$1,755 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $18.66 an ounce, platinum shed 0.8% to $857.35 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,152.14.

Reuters

Asian stocks seek footing as investors focus on payrolls

Interest rates and health of China’s economy also at forefront of investor concerns
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as US markets close lower

Fed’s hawkish message drives wave of global market sell-off
Markets
2 hours ago

US stocks retreat as rate hike concerns persist

Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens in line with global peers
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as US markets close ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks flat ahead of key Fed Jackson Hole ...
Markets
4.
Gold price dips as dollar strengthens
Markets
5.
Oil dips as cost of living expected to hit fuel ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls on stronger dollar and fears rates hike will slow recovery

Markets

Gold hits more than three-week low on stronger dollar and rates forecasts

Markets

Asian shares and yuan slide on strong dollar amid growth fears

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.