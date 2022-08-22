Gold hits more than three-week low on stronger dollar and rates forecasts

Brent and WTI climbed for a third consecutive day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members.
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Activist group accuses company of “prevarication and evasiveness” over its role in the controversial East African project
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
The revised design allows the city-state to adjust capacity as it works to cement its place as Asia’s primary aviation hub
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
The meaning of personal authenticity is ever-changing
Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.
Spot gold was flat at $1,747.55 per ounce at 5.18am, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,761 per ounce.
“The upward resumption in the US dollar will of course be weighing on the gold market, but it seems to be more aligned with the simultaneous sell-off seen across bonds, stocks and currencies,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. “Wherever there had been a period of false hopes such as the Federal Reserve slowing, those expectations appear to be immediately evaporating.”
The dollar rose to a more one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in a month, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll. Traders are now pricing in about a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase after recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials.
Focus this week will be on comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Speculators cut their net long Comex gold position in the week to August 16, data showed on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.5% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $896.74, and palladium rose 1% to $2,145.90.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold hits more than three-week low on stronger dollar and rates forecasts
The rising greenback seems to be aligned with the sell-off in bonds, stocks and currencies, analyst says
Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.
Spot gold was flat at $1,747.55 per ounce at 5.18am, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,761 per ounce.
“The upward resumption in the US dollar will of course be weighing on the gold market, but it seems to be more aligned with the simultaneous sell-off seen across bonds, stocks and currencies,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. “Wherever there had been a period of false hopes such as the Federal Reserve slowing, those expectations appear to be immediately evaporating.”
The dollar rose to a more one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in a month, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll. Traders are now pricing in about a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase after recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials.
Focus this week will be on comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Speculators cut their net long Comex gold position in the week to August 16, data showed on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.5% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $896.74, and palladium rose 1% to $2,145.90.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as rand hovers at R17/$
Market data — August 21 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold slides as dollar hits one-month high
Gold edges up on Fed’s less aggressive rate-hike stance
ATHI JARA: Formalise artisanal, small-scale mining industry to deal with rising ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.