×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — July 24 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates

24 July 2022 - 23:26
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
2.
JSE firms as focus shifts to policy moves by ECB ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand trades at best level in three ...
Markets
4.
Cryptocurrencies will soon be subject to SA’s ...
Markets
5.
Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.