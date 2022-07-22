The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
Supply chains are finally catching up to demand, largely because higher mortgage rates are making buyers more skittish and damping sales
‘There was never an intention not to respond to the public protector,’ said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
Zoe Shabalala was elected alongside Zandile Gumede to lead the region in April.
Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
The rand firmed the most in more than a month on Friday, reaching the strongest level in three weeks as it continued to find support from the SA Reserve Bank’s aggressive interest rate hike.
The local currency, which has been trading around 23-month lows for the past few days, found support after the SARB raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% in a move to curb accelerating inflation, which remained above the central bank’s target range of 3%-6%...
MARKET WRAP: Rand trades at best level in three weeks
The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
