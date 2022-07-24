Market data including bonds and forward rates
The incoming chair of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal calmed down thousands of singing, booing and jeering party members ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on the last day of the provincial elective conference on Sunday, allowing the president to deliver his speech uninterrupted.
The appeal by Siboniso Duma, who replaces Sihle Zikalala as the most powerful ANC member in the province — that packs huge voting power in ANC internal national elections, came shortly after more than 2,000 delegates sang and chanted pro-Zuma songs as Ramaphosa entered the conference venue in what could have set the stage for a rare public humiliation of the president...
ANC’s new KZN leader calms hostile crowd for Ramaphosa
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
