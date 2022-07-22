×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mixed, but muted, Asian markets on Friday after news-heavy week

Surprise rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank are only some of the events that investors are still digesting

22 July 2022 - 07:04 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE looks set to start to mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with markets somewhat subdued, after a news-filled week.

The European Central Bank delivered a surprise 50 basis point hike on Thursday, its first in over a decade, while the Reserve Bank also surprised with a 75 basis point hike. These are just the latest surprisingly hawkish moves from policymakers scrambling to get on top of inflation.

US corporate earnings helped support sentiment overnight, notably from Tesla, while investors have also been cheered by the resumption of gas flows to Europe from the Nord Stream One pipeline, ending jitters that the Kremlin would turn off the taps completely.

Further risks to Europe’s economic outlook, however, are coming from Italy, with a fragile coalition government collapsing on Thursday. The resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi means a new election in the eurozone’s third-largest economy, and uncertainty until the results.

“Volatility was the winner overnight, with a multitude of data points and events leaving market price action messier than a teenager’s bedroom,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.33%, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.4% and the Hang Seng 0.13%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, had slipped 0.24%.

Gold was down 0.25% to $1,714.03/oz and platinum little changed at $876.50. Brent crude was up 0.86% to $104.73 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R17.03/$.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Friday, when the JSE will need to have lost about 4.4%, almost 3,000 points, to reach last week’s close.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — July 21 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil falls as stockpiles, rate hikes fuel demand anxiety

The European Central Bank is set to hike rates, which may stifle oil demand, while Russia’s Gazprom resumed flows to the EU
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed, but muted, Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets
5.
Market data — July 21 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Resumption of Russian gas supply takes wind out of markets’ sails

Markets

JSE weaker as markets await policy announcement by Sarb and ECB

Markets

Oil falls as stockpiles, rate hikes fuel demand anxiety

Markets

Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.