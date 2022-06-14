Market data — June 14 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
South Africans have long been asking questions scientists and philosophers agonise over
While in Nelson Mandela Bay metro authorities are urging residents to use water sparingly as day zero looms
President under pressure to disclose all after claims of his involvement in cover-up of robbery at his farm in 2020
US Securities and Exchange Commission has stepped up scrutiny of brokerages’ use of robo-advisers and failing to disclose less profitable fund allocations
Business Day TV spoke to Praveer Tripathi, president of the Indian Business Forum
The average price of virtually everything that we buy is going to go up because of the fuel price hike.
Court of Appeal refused to grant blocking injunction
President Gianni Infantino says a decision on the semi-automated technology will be made before the Doha tournament
The bakkie has an embossed tailgate and the name will also appear on the front of some models
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.