MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker after strong US jobs report
After being in the black for most of the day, the JSE turned south after a stronger than expected US jobs report
03 June 2022 - 18:56
A strong US jobs report paused the global markets rally on Friday, with the JSE tracking European and US markets lower in the afternoon.
After being in the black for most of the day, the JSE all share index fell about 800 points from its intraday high after the US jobs report showed non-farm payrolls added 390,000 jobs last month — better than the 328,000 jobs predicted by Bloomberg...
