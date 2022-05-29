×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — May 29 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

29 May 2022 - 21:38

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil rises as EU plans embargo on Russian oil
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firmer as sentiment ...
Markets
3.
JSE continues up as stocks extend gains
Markets
4.
Global stocks eye first weekly gain in eight weeks
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.