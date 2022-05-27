Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firmer as sentiment improves Rand firms to its best level in three weeks B L Premium

The rand traded at its best level in three weeks on Friday, while the JSE firmed along with global markets, extending the previous session’s gains after weeks of pressure.

Sentiment has improved after the release of the US Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting. Federal open market committee minutes indicate the US central bank will continue to fight inflation, but is less likely to move aggressively in the short term. The minutes also indicated the possibility of a pause in its interest-rate hiking cycle later in 2022...