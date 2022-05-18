×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — May 18 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

18 May 2022 - 23:51
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firm as sentiment picks up
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Record UK inflation sends JSE reeling
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as inflation ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips, dollar strengthens as Fed boosts ...
Markets
5.
JSE firmer, with local focus firmly on inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.