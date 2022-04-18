Market data — April 18 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Exploration is high-risk activity and needs deep pockets and the appetite and expertise to take risk
Black farmers require access to finance at affordable rates, says Reserve Bank deputy governor
President should only act against state capture culprits ‘once they have been charged in court’
Coal miner takes tough stance on rail operator’s reason for force majeure
With CPI heading towards 6%, inflation risks are rising, putting the Reserve Bank on high alert
John Fraser talks policy with the IDC’s head of special economic zones at Tashas in Menlyn Maine
Prime minister says the country has sought alternative suppliers to break its dependence on Russia amid Ukraine invasion
The nicely priced runner should finish in the top four
As he steps down, the back-to-basic CEO tells how his team introduced processes more like those of an industrial group
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.