MARKET WRAP: Russia and US economy pull JSE lower
Banking stocks hit hardest as Deutsche warns of recession in wake of sustained rate hikes by the Federal Reserve
05 April 2022 - 19:12
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia and the possibility of recession in the US.
US President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin could face a war crimes trial and vowed that Washington would impose additional sanctions in response to alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now