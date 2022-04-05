Markets MARKET WRAP: Russia and US economy pull JSE lower Banking stocks hit hardest as Deutsche warns of recession in wake of sustained rate hikes by the Federal Reserve B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia and the possibility of recession in the US.

US President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin could face a war crimes trial and vowed that Washington would impose additional sanctions in response to alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine...