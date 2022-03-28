Markets JSE firms amid mixed as investors keep track of developments in Ukraine US Federal Reserve officials have indicated readiness to take more aggressive action to bring inflation under control B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers mixed as Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed into a second month. That sparked a cautious start to the week, while investors considered the economic effects of tighter US monetary policy.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the central focus for markets. With no end to the war in sight, investors are concerned about a gloomy economic outlook due to inflationary pressures and material shortages, which are expected to feed through to consumer prices in the coming months. ..