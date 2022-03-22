Market data — March 22 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There are different versions of events while the information regulator waits in the wings with a ruler
The rail operator is awaiting clarity on a ruling over preferential procurement policy
SA to host its fourth investment conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday
State-owned rail operator’s troubles resulted in a huge missed opportunity for SA coal miners
The positive reading follows the Omnicron-driven decline in December
Ramaphosa has another one coming off on Thursday, but businessmen and diplomats are frustrated, writes Hilary Joffe
Russia imposes a new nine-year sentence on Alexei Navalny, Putin's main political opponent
Team BMC close in on leaders NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized in women’s race
SkyDrive is developing a two-seater electric flying car
