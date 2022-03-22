Transnet suspends its BEE procurement criteria pending court decision
22 March 2022 - 21:23
State-owned rail and ports operator Transnet has temporarily scrapped BEE-based qualification criteria in its procurement processes pending clarification on the Constitutional Court’s ruling on preferential procurement, or the passing of new regulations, whichever comes first.
Transnet, which is implementing a wide range of reforms including establishing the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary, says it has been left with “no other option” than to temporarily halt its preferential procurement requirements...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now