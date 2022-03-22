National Transnet suspends its BEE procurement criteria pending court decision B L Premium

State-owned rail and ports operator Transnet has temporarily scrapped BEE-based qualification criteria in its procurement processes pending clarification on the Constitutional Court’s ruling on preferential procurement, or the passing of new regulations, whichever comes first.

Transnet, which is implementing a wide range of reforms including establishing the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary, says it has been left with “no other option” than to temporarily halt its preferential procurement requirements...