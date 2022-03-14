Markets JSE slips as investors await US Fed’s interest rate announcement ‘The FOMC will be the economic data highlight of the week, even as the short-term financial markets chase their tails on Ukraine developments’ B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors braced for more volatility as the war in Ukraine raged on and markets braced for a US Federal Reserve rate hike.

Fighting has intensified around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, while Russian forces bombard cities across the country, killing civilians who are unable to escape. ..