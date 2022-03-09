JSE gains ground as traders maintain focus on Ukraine
The local bourse is set to bring a four-day losing streak to an end on Wednesday
09 March 2022 - 11:21
The JSE was on track to break a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed developments around Russia’s war with Ukraine.
The rand was relatively stable, showing resilience due to the high commodity prices. At 9.36am, it had firmed 0.6% to R15.1928/$, having reached an intraday high of R15.1676/$. It strengthened 0.28% to R16.5862/€ and 0.27% to R19.9337/£. The euro was 0.16% firmer at $1.0917. ..
