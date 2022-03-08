Markets JSE slips as investors consider economic implications of war Russia has threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, along with its global peers as investors assessed the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global economy.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its 13th day with no end in sight, concerns that commodity costs will fan inflation and choke economic growth have intensified and investors are panicking about the threat of a recession...