MARKET WRAP: JSE powers ahead with Fed hike in March priced in
Local bourse rises the most in almost two weeks as investors bet the US central bank will stick to the script on interest rates
26 January 2022 - 19:09
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, gaining the most in almost two weeks, with all eyes on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later in the day.
It has been a turbulent year for riskier assets so far, with the Fed already signalling it will accelerate tighter monetary policy as supply-chain disruptions and high energy and food costs fuel inflation...
