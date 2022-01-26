JSE strengthens ahead of US Fed’s policy address
The FOMC is poised to signal plans for the US’s first interest-rate hike since 2018
26 January 2022 - 10:48
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning after another volatile US session, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision that is expected to signal a March liftoff in interest rates.
As it wraps up its two-day meeting, the Fed’s policymakers are poised to signal plans for their first interest-rate hike since 2018 and discuss shrinking their bloated balance sheet as they seek to restrain inflation...
