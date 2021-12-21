MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global markets rebound from Monday’s sell-off
‘US politics and virus headlines will continue to dominate proceedings’
21 December 2021 - 17:36
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday, bouncing back from Monday's sell-off triggered by worries over the fast-spreading Omicron variant and a setback in US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.
Investors cheered news that President Biden and Senator Joe Manchin held a phone conversation the White House believes could keep the door open to reviving talks on Biden’s economic agenda. Manchin has been called on to reconsider his decision to reject the roughly $2-trillion economic agenda...
