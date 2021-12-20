MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid worries over surging Omicron cases
The World Health Organization says cases of Omicron, which has now been detected in 89 countries, are surging worldwide
20 December 2021 - 18:02
The JSE fell the most in more than three weeks on Monday, tracking global markets, as fears over the economic growth outlook amid the spread of Omicron and a setback in US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda weighed on sentiment.
Just a month after the Omicron variant was reported in Europe, 12,000 cases were detected in the UK on Sunday, but experts say most infections are going undetected and the real daily number may be above 200,000...
