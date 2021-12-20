JSE follows world markets weaker as global Omicron cases surge
A setback for US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe are weighing on global sentiment
20 December 2021 - 10:53
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning in line with its global peers, as a setback for US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe weighed on sentiment.
Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, has rejected Biden’s $2-trillion package, saying on Sunday he won’t support the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” plan. Manchin’s decision will likely kill the $1.75-trillion social spending and climate policy bill as it stands now. ..
