Markets

Market data — December 7 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates

07 December 2021 - 22:09
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Metals and banks lead the JSE higher
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in record territory again
Markets
3.
Global markets soar as Omicron fears subside
Markets
4.
JSE likely to push higher in line with global ...
Markets
5.
JSE lifts as equity markets enjoy waning fears of ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.