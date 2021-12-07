Market data — December 7 2021

Investor appetite returns as early indications point to Omicron variant being less less severe than initially feared
Safa apparently shunned counterpart at Caf meeting after Fifa dismissed match-fixing complaint
Initial data from SA is encouraging regarding the severity of the Covid-19 variant, says US President Joe Biden’s adviser
This is one of the controversial proposals in the draft Electoral Amendment Bill, which will be introduced to parliament soon
The Chinese tech giant will own up to 8% of the bank after latest funding round
Trade and manufacturing sectors were the biggest contributors to the overall decline that was worse than economists had expected
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Bloc says the restrictions penalise governments for timely data sharing in line with international health regulations
Brazilians face Royal AM at Loftus six points down
Diesel-engined E-Class offers luxury with parsimony, but it’s not for performance seekers
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.