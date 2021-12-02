Market data — December 2 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Things can only get progressively better, says Otis Tshabalala
Judicial Service Commission will for the first time interview more than one candidate picked by the president to become SA’s next chief justice
The department of defence will present the findings of a task team into the procurement of an unregistered drug from Cuba
The group, which is seeking control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, says it has inked agreements that will bring its holding to 31.94% of its shares
Michael Avery talks to David Buckham
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot
Legislation to make vaccination mandatory expected in early in 2022 in Germany
Golfers are tied for the lead and one stroke clear of Bryce Easton and Lyle Rowe
Local manufacturers produce only vehicles powered by internal combusion engines, which are being phased out globally, while SA consumers are put off by the cost of Green cars
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.