Markets

Market data — December 2 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates

02 December 2021 - 22:22
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks global trend, led by miners
Markets
2.
Market data — November 30 2021
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as Omicron fears ease
Markets
4.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday as rand ...
Markets
5.
Global markets rebound from Tuesday’s sell-off
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.