JSE muted as focus turns to release of Fed minutes
The local bourse is little changed as traders mull prospect of tighter monetary policy ahead of release of the Federal open market committee meeting minutes
24 November 2021 - 10:54
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed the prospect of tighter monetary policy to curb inflation ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.
The minutes, which will be released on Wednesday night, are expected to give further insight into the US central bank’s decision to start slowing asset purchases. ..
