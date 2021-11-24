Markets JSE muted as focus turns to release of Fed minutes The local bourse is little changed as traders mull prospect of tighter monetary policy ahead of release of the Federal open market committee meeting minutes B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed the prospect of tighter monetary policy to curb inflation ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

The minutes, which will be released on Wednesday night, are expected to give further insight into the US central bank’s decision to start slowing asset purchases. ..