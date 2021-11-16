Markets JSE hovers around record, after reaching high on Monday The JSE has been boosted by strong corporate earnings, while the rand is trading in a narrow range with little clear direction B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, while the rand was weaker as investors digested last week’s international inflation data, while local focus turned to the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting this week.

Investors were spooked last week after inflation data from the US and China showed worse-than-expected readings, prompting fears that central banks will raise interest rates sooner than expected...