JSE lifts after poorer-than-expected US jobs report
US employment numbers are seen as crucial in determining when the US Fed will scale back its bond-buying programme
11 October 2021 - 11:16
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested Friday’s disappointing US jobs report, while weighing up the risks to the pandemic recovery from inflation pressures and an energy crunch.
The US economy created jobs at a much slower-than-expected pace in September, a sign that the state of the world’s largest economy isn’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels. Nonfarm payrolls showed 194,000 jobs were added in the month, well below consensus of 500,000...
