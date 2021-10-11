Markets

Growing energy demand fuels oil rise

Brent has been advancing for five weeks and US crude for seven

11 October 2021 - 07:26 Aaron Sheldrick
Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Monday, extending multiweek gains, amid supply restraint from major producers and growing demand for fuels as economies try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 81c, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 4.12am, after gaining almost 4% last week. US oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. US crude rose 4.6% from Friday.

Prices have risen as more vaccinated populations are brought out of lockdowns and fuel economic activity, with Brent advancing for five weeks and US crude for seven.

Coal and gas prices have also been surging as economies recover, making oil more attractive as a fuel for power generation, pushing crude markets higher.

But with inventories in the US starting to increase again after recent drawdowns, oil prices may start to falter.

“We think crude prices will struggle to climb much higher this quarter and still forecast them to gradually drop next year,” Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

US crude inventories rose for a second consecutive reporting period last week as more production returned after extended shut-ins due to hurricanes.

Opec and allies, together called Opec+, last week decided to maintain a steady and gradual increase in production.

Oil prices rise as energy markets tighten

Oil prices are 4% up on the week, buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs
Crude climbs as gas crunch boosts oil demand

Soaring gas prices encourage a switch to oil for power generation
