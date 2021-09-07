Global stocks in buoyant mood

Milan — World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday as bets grew that the US Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near term.

European shares dipped in early trading after Monday’s gains, however, with the Stoxx 600 regional index down 0.1% but still close to their lifetime peak, reached in August.

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.1% by 7.46am GMT and looked set for its eighth consecutive day of gains to record highs, while stock futures pointed to a positive open on Wall Street after the long Labour Day weekend.

“Now that the tapering announcement from the Fed in September seems unlikely, we should expect ‘Goldilocks’ markets to continue to at least October or November,” said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

The latest rally, which started after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in August, received a further boost from a surprisingly soft US payrolls report on Friday.

The US economy created 235,000 jobs in August, the fewest in seven months as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sectors stalled, reducing expectations that the Fed will opt for an early tapering of its monthly bond purchases.

Japanese shares rallied further on hopes that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will offer additional economic stimulus and easily win a coming general election after unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would quit.

Tokyo’s Nikkei soared 0.9%, also helped by an announcement on its reshuffle, and the broader Topix index climbed 1.1% to a 31-year high.

Mainland Chinese shares extended gains, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.5% to its highest since February, helped by Chinese trade data showing exports and imports grew much faster than expected in August.

“The mood is improving on hopes that the government will take measures to support the economy and that the monetary environment will be kept accommodative,” said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.

In the currency market, the euro rose 0.1% to $1.188, just below Friday’s one-month peak but still well-supported ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus, with analysts expecting purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as €60bn a month from €80bn now.

ING strategist Chris Turner said Friday’s weak US jobs report and dovish comments last month by Powell have taken “some of the sting out of the dollar’s upside”.

“Even the unloved euro has found a few friends over recent weeks as hawks on the ECB demand a reassessment of pandemic support levels,” Turner said

The Australian dollar briefly rose after the central bank went ahead with its planned tapering of bond purchases, but quickly gave up those gains after the bank reiterated its need to see sustainably higher inflation to raise interest rates.

The Aussie was last 0.1% lower at $0.7431, off its 1½-month high set on Friday.

Oil prices were mixed after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns about the outlook for demand.

Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $72.4 per barrel, while US crude futures fell 0.5% to $68.9.

Reuters