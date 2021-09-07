Markets

Stronger dollar pushes gold prices lower

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat, limiting inflows into safe-havens such as gold

07 September 2021 - 11:54 Brijesh Patel
A stack of 1oz Britannia gold coins in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Tuesday, retreating further from a two-and-a-half month peak hit last week, as a firmer dollar and a rise in US treasury yields dented demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,813.60/oz by 9.02am GMT, while US gold futures fell 1% to $1,815.80.

“The dollar has continued to strengthen a tad and the bond yields are moving higher ahead of the auction, sapping some of the demand in the gold market,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“In addition, the market is also starting to get a bit nervous because of another failed attempt to break above this key area of resistance around the $1,835 level.”

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year yields jumped to a more than one-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Sentiment in wider financial markets also remained upbeat, limiting inflows into safe-havens like gold.

Gold scaled a two-and-a-half month peak last week after a surprisingly soft US payrolls report boosted speculation the US Federal Reserve might push back tapering its bond purchases.

Focus now shifts to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, where it is likely to debate winding back stimulus measures as the eurozone economy roars back to life.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and possible currency debasement as central banks pumped huge stimulus into the economy to combat the pandemic's effects.

Silver slipped 1.1% to $24.39/oz, platinum fell 1.1% to $1,008.14/oz and palladium dropped 0.7% to $2,392.99/oz.

“Several manufacturers had already announced that they will be able to produce fewer cars than originally planned this year. In our opinion, this should also have a negative impact on demand for platinum and palladium,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. 

Reuters

Gold hovers near two-and-a-half-month high amid hopes for tapering delay

Bullion’s upward momentum is expected to continue after rallying even before poor jobs print
Markets
1 day ago

Global shares log eighth day of gains to record highs

Investors bet on US Federal Reserve largesse in latest rally
Markets
7 hours ago

Rand holds gains at five-week high as JSE set to be choppy given mixed Asian markets

The relative strength of the rand is mostly tied to a weaker dollar, after the US created fewer jobs than expected in August
Markets
6 hours ago
