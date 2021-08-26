Markets

Rand holds below R15/$ amid speculation on future of US stimulus

26 August 2021 - 08:08 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The rand was fairly flat on Thursday morning, but held below the R15/$ handle, a sharp about-turn from R15.30/$ a week ago, which was the weakest level since March.

Analysts have said SA’s currency is likely to be volatile in the weeks ahead as investors await the timeline for the reduction of US monetary stimulus, which has supported currencies that offer relatively higher returns.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide clues when he speaks at the Jackson Hole event on Friday. There is concern that the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 could lead to a delay in the tapering of the Fed’s monthly $120bn bond buying stimulus programme.

“The currency has benefited from a strong external balance and improving public finances for much of this year. While the rand might gain some temporary support if, as we expect, we see a return of the global reflation trade, the sweet spot for SA’s currency has likely passed,” said Tilmann Kolb, analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management

“The next step globally is for a gradual withdrawal of stimulus, growth momentum in China has peaked, and SA’s overall weak fiscal position makes for a difficult backdrop in the coming quarters.”

The rand, which is regarded as proxy of sentiment towards emerging markets because of its highly tradable status, was relatively flat at R14.96/$ in early trade. However, it still 11% stronger year on year.

Elsewhere, the equity markets were weaker in Asia, suggesting a degree of profit-taking after a positive week in the region so far this week. US stock futures dithered in early trade, after the S&P 500 closed at record highs.

Commodity prices, to which SA’s economic fortunes are tied, were moderately weaker. The spot price of platinum shed 0.73% to $991.20/oz and palladium shed 1.40% to $2,395.50/oz.

Commodity markets have also been volatile in recent weeks, shaken in part by stronger dollar and the concern over the health of global growth given the fast-spreading Delta variant. 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Gold loses ground as traders risk appetite returns

Metal falls as dollar firms, while investors await Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the central bank’s taper plans
Markets
1 day ago

Despite slipping, oil prices remain above $70 a barrel

Mexico is set to resume crude production following a major outage
Markets
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors eye Jackson Hole

Markets are in a holding pattern ahead of comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE falls as investors eye US’s Jackson Hole ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors eye Jackson ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shines on US approval of Pfizer ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
Markets
5.
Oil prices rise after big production outage in ...
Markets

Related Articles

Schroders holds near-term outlook despite social unrest

Economy

Commodity bull market still has ‘upside momentum’

Companies / Mining

After breaching R15/$, rand is set for more volatility as markets watch US ...

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.