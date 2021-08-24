Companies / Mining Commodity bull market still has ‘upside momentum’ Global energy transition will boost demand for certain metals, says PSG Asset Management BL PREMIUM

The second commodity bull market in two decades, which has partially shielded SA against the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, still has further momentum due to lack of new supply to meet future demand.

As the world transitions to environmentally friendly sources of energy, it will require significantly higher quantities of certain metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt, said John Gilchrist, fund manager at PSG Asset Management...