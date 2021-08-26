Woolworths releases financial results for 2020/2021

South Africa

SA’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has been set back by the onset of the third wave towards the end of the fourth quarter. The consequential level 4 restrictions further dampened already-weak consumer confidence, which is expected to limit discretionary spend. Furthermore, the recent civil unrest and related widespread destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng will also affect economic conditions and consumer sentiment. The group has reopened two stores to date, with a further eight expected to be opened within the next four weeks. The Maxmead Distribution Centre has also resumed full operations and is continuing to work with Woolworths insurance assessors regarding its claims.

Woolworths Food

Turnover and concession sales for the current year grew by 6.9%, and by 5.7% in comparable stores. The Woolworths Food business grew both market share and volumes during the period despite the high base set in the previous year driven by stockpiling ahead of the first lockdown. Price movement was 5.2%, with underlying product inflation of 4.9%, while net space increased by 0.6%. Sales in the second half of the current year grew by 3.2%, and by 16.9% over a two-year period.

Woolworths continues to invest in price in key product categories to improve its value proposition, while remaining focused on product quality, innovation and convenience. Online sales grew by 117.9% over the current year, contributing 2.3% to its SA food sales. This was supported by the expanded click-and-collect offering and the rollout of its on-demand delivery service Woolies Dash.

Gross profit margin of 24.5% was 0.4% lower than the previous year as a result of further price investment and the growing online contribution which were partly offset by volume rebates and distribution cost efficiencies. Expenses, including additional Covid-19 related costs, grew by 6.1%. Adjusted operating profit increased by 3.9% to R3.009m, returning a post IFRS 16 operating margin of 8% for the current year.

Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home (FBH)

Total revenue for the current year increased by 3.5% and by 4.2% in comparable stores, while sales in the second half of the current year grew by 24.1% on the previous year’s non-comparable base. The sales performance of the Woolworths FBH business continues to be affected by several factors, including the constrained environment, the decline in demand for formalwear, as well as our initiatives to streamline our private label offerings and rationalise unproductive space.

Price movement in FBH was 7.5%, and 5.3% in Fashion, due to the higher promotional activity in the previous year. Online sales grew by 114.4%, contributing 4.1% to SA sales. The reduction in net space of 6.4% has translated into improved trading densities.

Gross profit margin increased by 1.5% to 45.5%, as a result of a higher level of clearance in the base. Expenses grew by 5.4%, with additional Covid-19 related costs, as well as UIF TERS and rent relief in the base. Adjusted operating profit increased by 14.2% to R1.083m, resulting in a post IFRS 16 operating margin of 8.4% for the current year.

Woolworths Financial Services (WFS)

The Woolworths Financial Services book reflected a year-on-year increase of 0.7% at the end of June 2021 (2% at June 30 2020). The impairment rate for the 12 months ended June 30 2021 was 5.3%, compared to 7.9% for the 12 months ended June 30 2020, reflecting the underlying strength of the book, as well as focus on customer relief and collection. Net profit after tax for the year increased by 16.8% to R118m.

Australia and New Zealand

In Australia, stronger economic fundamentals, improved consumer confidence and restrictions on international travel, supported inward-focused consumption and buoyed retail spend. This was despite the intermittent snap lockdowns across major cities and an extended three-month lockdown in the State of Victoria during the first half of the current year and a further lockdown in the last quarter. Footfall in central business districts and airport locations remains well below pre Covid-19 levels.

David Jones (DJ)

DJ turnover and concession sales over the period increased by 2.3% and by 0.9% in comparable stores, with second-half sales up by 17.1%. Online sales increased by 24.4% and contributed 17.3% to total sales for the current year. In line with the stated intention of exiting unproductive space, trading space was reduced by 6.3%. Sales in the Elizabeth Street flagship store grew by 16.6% during the current year, notwithstanding the lower footfall in the Sydney CBD.

Gross profit margin was 2.2% higher than the previous year, at 35.2%, due to reduced markdowns and an improved inventory position. Expenses increased marginally by 0.3% on the previous year, with government support and rent relief in line with the previous year, and additional costs from the leaseback of the Elizabeth Street and Bourke Street Mens stores. Space reduction and other cost reduction initiatives contributed to lower costs. Adjusted operating profit of A$84m was 282% up on the previous year, resulting in a post-IFRS 16 operating margin of 4.0%.

Country Road Group (CRG)

CRG delivered strong sales growth of 13.5% over the current year and by 15.3% in comparable stores, with second-half sales up by 39.5%. This result was underpinned by the robust performance of the Country Road brand and through refreshed product offerings across all brands. Online sales increased by 30.7% and contributed 29.7% to total sales, while trading space was reduced by 2.8% for the current year.

Gross profit margin increased by 2.2% to 60.8% due to increased full-price sales. Expenses for the current year reduced by 0.4%, mainly from store closures and a reduction in discretionary spend, as well as higher levels of government support and rent relief in the current year compared to the previous year. Adjusted operating profit increased by 158.3% to A$155m, resulting in a post-IFRS 16 operating margin of 14.7%.