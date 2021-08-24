Economy Schroders holds near-term outlook despite social unrest SA faces challenges, but growth should continue to recover post-pandemic, says global asset manager’s Robert Davy BL PREMIUM

Global asset manager Schroders has left its near-term outlook for SA unchanged despite the country’s simmering social discontent, high unemployment and inequality.

The recent social unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that erupted after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma caused significant economic disruption, including the blocking of the arterial transport routes linking these provinces, which account for about 50% of GDP. Shopping centres and warehouses were attacked and looted, while more than 300 people died in the violence...