MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors eye Jackson Hole
Markets are in a holding pattern ahead of comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
25 August 2021 - 18:37
The JSE closed little changed on Wednesday as investors wait for US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for any details on possible monetary policy changes.
Central bankers are set to gather for the event on Thursday to discuss economic issues. The main focus for investors will be any firmer indication on whether or when they plan to rein in monetary stimulus. ..
