Market data — July 27 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Report finds that just 12 internet influencers are behind almost two-thirds of vaccine disinformation
The utility has not quantified how much coal has been lost, but two arrests have been made
Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
The low-cost SAA subsidiary, which will be placed in business rescue, halts flights until payments due to ATNS are made
SA is rated three notches below investment grade by S&P with a stable outlook
AfCFTA aims to grow intra-African trade by more than 50%
Governor Godwin Emefiele also announces plans to introduce a digital currency by October
Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the starting team and six in total to the match-day squad
The actress and creative director talks through her favourite things
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.