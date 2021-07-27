MARKET WRAP: Naspers drags JSE lower following Chinese authority blitz
Global risk sentiment drops even further as tech firms take another beating
27 July 2021 - 19:45
Tech-heavy Naspers led losses on the JSE, while global markets were mostly weaker as China’s crackdowns on technology companies sent a ripple through global markets.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell another 9% on the Hang Seng on Tuesday to HK$446, bringing losses for the past two days to about 16%, after the Chinese competition authorities ordered it to stop exclusive music licensing deals. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now