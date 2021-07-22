Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as Reserve Bank keeps repo at record low

The JSE firms, but Investec’s chief economist says last week’s violence clouds the economic outlook for SA

22 July 2021 - 18:53 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened against the dollar after the Reserve Bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low, while the JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) maintained the repo rate at 3.5% on Thursday, in line with the median forecast of 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. ..

