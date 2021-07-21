Markets JSE firms as global stock markets regain ground Emerging-market currencies are mainly on the back foot as risk appetite remains low BL PREMIUM

The JSE extended Tuesday’s gains after a positive US session overnight that saw markets regaining ground after Monday's sell-off. That was sparked by renewed Covid-19 fears and the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, and its effects on the global economic recovery.

At 9.55am, the JSE all share had gained 0.71% to 66,190.94 points and the top 40 0.79%. Resources had gained 0.89%, industrials 0.73% and financials 0.28%...