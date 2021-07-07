Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners push JSE to three-week high Naspers and Prosus provide a further boost while global markets await FOMC’s minutes BL PREMIUM

Miners led gains on the JSE on Wednesday, with the all share breaking a three-day losing streak to rise the most since May 5, while global markets were mixed before the release of the federal open market committee’s (FOMC) minutes of its June meeting.

Shares in Steinhoff International rose 21.76% to R1.76, the most since mid-February, after it said Hamilton — a litigation-funding company based in Ireland that is seeking more than R16bn on behalf of retail investors, asset managers and pension funds in SA — had withdrawn an appeal relating to voting procedures in Steinhoff’s proposed settlement plan...