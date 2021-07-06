Market data — July 6 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Professionals have every right to demand accountability from the government, but corruption is a two-way street
Hermione Cronje erroneously said on Monday that the anticrime body had issued its most severe notice for eight suspects
Party slams comments on the judiciary after the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail
Investigating unit has requested bank account information and witness statements
BNP Paribas South Africa senior economist Jeff Schultz talks to Business Day TV about SA's economic future
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Countries say unilateral move violates existing agreements on sharing Nile water
The 67th-minute goal sees Bafana beat Botswana in closely fought Cosafa Cup contest
Strauss & Co presents Pemba and Hodgins: Social stances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
