MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens ahead of Fed's minutes Brent crude is up about 44% so far in 2021, with SA motorists set to pay record-high petrol prices from Wednesday

The JSE tracked mostly weaker global markets on Tuesday ahead of the release of the latest meeting minutes by the US’s federal open market committee (FOMC) on Wednesday.

Markets are looking for clarity from the FOMC about the Fed’s emergency stimulus measures and where policymakers stand on tapering them. At its last meeting, the Fed surprised markets with a slightly hawkish stance, signalling two rate hikes in 2023 and raising its inflation forecast for 2021 by one percentage point from the March meeting...