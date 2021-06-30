Markets

Gold set for steepest monthly plunge in four-and-a-half years

Gold prices were down 7.5% for June, affected by the US Fed’s sudden hawkish shift but are up 3.3% for the quarter

30 June 2021 - 07:43 Sumita Layek
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold was hovering around a two-month low on Wednesday as investors awaited US jobs data for further clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance, with the precious metal heading for its worst monthly drop since November 2016.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,763.63/oz as of 2.54am GMT, having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20/oz on Tuesday. US gold futures held steady at $1,763.50/oz.

Bullion prices were down 7.5% for June, weighed down by the US Fed’s sudden hawkish shift. But they were up 3.3% for the quarter.

“Gold has consolidated near the lows since the Fed’s strategy shift on monetary policy and it is now awaiting US economic data for further guidance,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“Nonfarm payrolls on Friday are going to be the main driver for the market in the near term, if it shows higher wage inflation and strong job growth, we'll see the next floor in gold.”

US nonfarm payrolls are likely to rise by 690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.

St Louis Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday he was “very optimistic” about the economy and that the central bank could start raising interest rates in 2022.

A Fed rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, dulling its appeal.

On the technical side, the failure of gold to break through the 100-day moving average was a bearish sign that could prompt exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors, who have been patient so far, to join in on the selling, ANZ said in a note.

Silver rose 0.3% to $25.82/oz. Palladium firmed 0.5% to $2,689.73/oz and was set for a fourth straight quarterly gain. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,070.38/oz but was set for its biggest monthly and quarterly drop since March 2020.

Reuters

Decline in oil stocks in US pushes oil prices higher

Brent is heading for another monthly gain, which would mean the contract has risen for six out of the last seven months
Markets
57 minutes ago

Market data — June 29 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as retailers and banks ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
3.
Global markets ease from record highs
Markets
4.
Market data — June 29 2021
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ...
Markets

Related Articles

Focus shifts to Nkandla as Zuma forces vow ‘resistance campaign’

National

Gauteng hospitals stretched to limit as Delta variant rampages

National / Health

eSwatini at a standstill as democracy protests turn violent

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.