Market data — June 29 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Like anyone else who holds the courts in contempt, there is a penalty to be paid
Eskom had sought to have the tender set aside arguing that it had been irregularly and unlawfully awarded
The gap between the ruling party and the opposition is so big it seems to be unbreachable
Different approach sets main contenders apart in the battle for supremacy in cut-throat fashion retailing
The Bank's June 2021 Quarterly Bulletin says debt-service costs need to be contained as a top priority if fiscal sustainability is to be achieved
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Concerns over highly infectious Covid-19 variant have forced tighter restrictions affecting more than 20-million Australians
Women’s top seed withstands heroic fightback from Spaniard to win first-round match
Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system is somehow simultaneously the saviour of PCs and an inconsequential non-update
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.